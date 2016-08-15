Today In Fake Rap Beef: Quavo Of Migos Feels Disrespected By DJ Drama’s Breakfast Club Interview

Quavos of Migo has let his Twitter fingers get the best of him yet again. This time DJ Drama is the man in the crosshairs.

In a recent interview with the The Breakfast Club, DJ Drama waxed poetic about how Atlanta has dominated the rap scene for the better part of a decade. He also took a moment to name drop a few Atlanta rappers who he felt were the most influential contributors to the decade of dominance.

One name he did not mention was Migos. While were sure that Drama did not mean anything personal by not mentioning them by name, the group’s most recognizable member Quavo spoke out on his own behalf.

After watching Drama’s interview Quavo took to Twitter to call out Drama for not shouting them out.

@DJDRAMA How Dear You MENTION Atlanta Rap Culture And Not Mention Migos We Think That's Kinda Disrespectful MY UP NORTH BROTHA — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) August 14, 2016

@DJDRAMA STILL THO U NOT SAYIN THAT WE HELP THE MOVEMENT AND CULTURE OF MUSIC AND THE WAY IT SOUND TODAY!!! Who's Cares Who U Bout To Sign? — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) August 14, 2016

@DJDRAMA I KNO THAT….. DID U TELL @breakfastclubam THAT!!!

Or How Bout The First Time U Met Me!!… NYC.. Before GUWOP!!!! — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) August 14, 2016

@DJDRAMA THE WHOLE @breakfastclubam CAN GET IT TOO WE KNO @cthagod gone Run Tho!! 🏃🏾💨 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) August 14, 2016

