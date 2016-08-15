Today In Fake Rap Beef: Quavo Of Migos Feels Disrespected By DJ Drama’s Breakfast Club Interview

Quavos of Migo has let his Twitter fingers get the best of him yet again. This time DJ Drama is the man in the crosshairs.
In a recent interview with the The Breakfast Club, DJ Drama waxed poetic about how Atlanta has dominated the rap scene for the better part of a decade. He also took a moment to name drop a few Atlanta rappers who he felt were the most influential contributors to the decade of dominance.
One name he did not mention was Migos. While were sure that Drama did not mean anything personal by not mentioning them by name, the group’s most recognizable member Quavo spoke out on his own behalf.
After watching Drama’s interview Quavo took to Twitter to call out Drama for not shouting them out.
