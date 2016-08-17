Savage 6 God: Drake and Eminem Are Now Best Friends

Drake has taken his troll game to another savage level. During tonight’s Summer Sixteen tour stop in Detroit, Drizzy brought Eminem.

The 6 God also made sure to pose with Slim Shady for the ‘Gram.

For those who might miss the nuance; Joe Budden‘s group, Slaughterhouse, is signed to Shady Records. Also, an allegedly off-hand remark/joke from Hot 97’s Ebro led to speculation of a potential battle between Drake and Em.

Well, that ain’t happening.

Footage of Drake bringing Em to the stage, and some Twitter slander, on the flip.

