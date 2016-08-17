Earl Sweatshirt & Knxwledge “Balance,” Mick Jenkins “Spread Love,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.17.16

Here it is, the moment rap fans (read: yours truly) have been waiting for. Earl Sweatshirt and producer Knxwledge connect on a new track called “Balance.”

Premiered earlier today, the latest installment of 2016 Adult Swim Singles series, fans of the former Odd Future MC and the enigmatic producer can only hope this is a sign of things to come. Stream Earl Sweatshirt’s “Balance” below.

https://soundcloud.com/adultswimsingles/earl-sweatshirt-feat-knxwledge

Photo: Instagram

