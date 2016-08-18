Remy Ma Spits A Hard Freestyle On Tony Touch’s Shade 45 Toca Tuesday Show

Remy Ma got bars. That’s been evident since the day Big Pun introduced her to the world on “Ms. Martin” on his posthumous sophomore album, Yeeeeah Baby and since touching home she’s been on a mission to remind the Hip-Hop world that she manufactures bars like Snickers minus the sugar and any hidden artificial flavors.

With her verses on “All The Way Up” and the remix tearing up speakers across the country and her latest single with Fat Joe “Cookin” heating up, Remy and her better-half, Papoose, stopped by DJ Tony Touch’s Shade 45 radio show Toca Tuesdays and spit a venomous freestyle over Jay-Z’s “Where I’m From” instrumental.

Remy utilized the slow flow to kick lines like “I ain’t even gotta try hard, these hoes diarrhea/they shit watery, get the f*ck outta here/they call me R-E-M-I-N-S-C-E, see me, I’m the best/all the rest, they all stressed/I got ‘em sittin’ on the bench, they all pressed…”

Dayumn! And that’s just the first few bars.

Remy’s currently in the studio with Fat Joey Crack working on their duet album Platas O Plomo, and if this freestyle is any indication of how hard the album is going to be, prepare for something you’ll have to break down before taking it all in.

Peep the freestyle in its entirety below and see what the game’s been missing for the past few years.

—

Photo: Instagram