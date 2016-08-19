Dame Dash Links With FilmOn To Launch Dame Dash TV

Dame Dash has a new business on the horizon. He is linking with the FilmOn network to launch Dame Dash TV.

Billboard reports that the programming will be millennial focused and developed by Dash’s Damon Dash Studios. The first rollout of shows will be targeted towards entrepreneurs. Among them are Intelligent Boss Moves staring Dash and frequent collaborator Dr. Boyce Watkins who will give tips how to start and run a business, Hip Hop Motivation that will feature guest like Cam’ron and The Secret To Ballin’ where artists like Snoop Dogg will show you how to get rich.

Per release Dash says:

“What you’re watching now is the DNA of the millennial generation from my point of you. This synergy with FilmOn’s global platform is going to get our content out to an even broader audience. We’re getting bigger. And stay tuned for scripted content soon.”

Dash will also use the platform to plug his Poppington clothing line via an that will enable viewers to purchase the pieces they see. We can also expect to see the Movie Mix Tape film that he co-produced with Kanye West.

Photo: Instagram