Watch The Trailer For The Cash Money Story: Before Anythang [VIDEO]

Days after announcing there would be a Cash Money documentary coming to Apple Music, Birdman has dropped the first trailer.

The documentary titled The Cash Money Story: Before Everythang will chronicle the life and upbringing of Cash Money Records co-founders Bryan “Baby/Birdman” Williams and his brother Ronald “Slim” Williams. The story will focus on the days before the label signed their groundbreaking distribution deal with Universal Records in 1998. Family members and close friends will add to the story with Birdman himself narrating.

The documentary comes months after Birdman revealed that he and Slim were writing a script for a movie based on their lives.