Drake Disses Meek Mill In Philly, Meek And Twitter Respond

It was bound to happen. Drake‘s Summer Sixteen tour stopped in Philadelphia, home to his arch nemesis Meek Mill. Of course, some sh*t almost popped off.

Before he touched down in Philly, Drake was already fanning flames by calling him a “p*ssy” on stage during the Washington, D.C. stop. When Drizzy took the stage at the Wells Fargo Arena he rocked the crowd per usual, and he even brought out Lil Wayne as a surprise guest. But the event that everybody walked away talking about was when the 6 God pulled the ballsy move of dissing Meek in front of his hometown.

Just like he did in the D.C. show, Drake switched up certain lyrics on “Back To Back,” this time saying, “I did another one, I did another one / I even did this shit in Philly, man another one.”

He also told the crowd that this was only between him and Meek, not the entire city of Philly.

He said: “And just remember, when you watch that video over and over tonight, it’s not about your city, I love your city. You did that shit to your motherfuckin’ self boy.”

Drake to Meek in Philly.. pic.twitter.com/1e7gehE52a — matt (@soogood77) August 22, 2016

