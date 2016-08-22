Ice Cube Finally Confirms That Those Last Friday Movie Posters Are Fake

Ice Cube has gotten around to debunking a rumor that we’re hoping most of you already assumed to be untrue: there is no Last Friday movie coming out.

Over the last few months gullible internet surfers and habitual blind retweeters and Facebook sharers have been spreading the word that there is a new Friday movie coming out.

Here are some of the random posters that have been circulating online.

The above photo seemed to be legit since it appeared to come from Ice Cube‘s son, O’Shea Jackson, Jr.’s Facebook page. However, Cube has apparently seen enough and decided to extinguish any growing flames of misinformation.

This is fake. My son doesn't have a Facebook account. Can't mess with a classic. pic.twitter.com/gIbwxgJOrg — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2016

The irony of Ice Cube‘s statement is that he “messed with a classic” twice himself.