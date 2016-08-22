CLOSE
DMX Welcomes His 15th Child, Exodus

DMX is one of the rap game’s most passionate, and troubled, artists. The Yonkers rapper is also one of its most virile as he just welcomed his 15th child. 

According to TMZ, Exodus Simmons was born on Friday (Aug. 19) and weighed in at 6 lbs, 10 oz.

The mother is Desiree, X’s longtime girlfriend. While TMZ says it’s their first child, a few years ago Desiree Lindstrom was reportedly the momma of child no. 13 in X’s extensive brood.

Dark Man X’s child support bills must be brolic.

#pressroom #phoenix #az 8/19

Photo: WENN.com

 

