Concerned Neighbor Nick Young Tells Chris Brown He Has To Move, “You Making The Block Hot” [VIDEO]

Nick Young aka Swaggy P doesn’t appreciate all of the attention his neighbor Chris Brown is drawing to the neighborhood with his police standoff. The NBA player took to social media to tell Brown he has to move.

Apparently Young stays pretty close to where Chris Brown lives, so he has the same helicoptors flying over his home too right now.

Earlier today, Young stepped outside to the chaos and gave Breezy some sound advice, move.

“Chris Brown, you go to move man,” says Young in the clip. “Gone, get away from here please. You making the block hot buddy. You my friend and all, but you got to go.”

Swaggy P goes on to say that there’s only a few Black people who live in the neighborhood and that “they really only want two of us over here.”

