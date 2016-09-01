Listen To Lil Wayne’s “No Mercy” Theme Song For Skip Bayless’ New Show [STREAM]

Lil Wayne‘s voice is about to be heard on cable television every morning. Former ESPN anchor Skip Bayless has recruited the rapper to create the theme song for his new Fox Sports show Undisputed.

Lil Wayne has been known to be passionate about sports as much as he is about Hip-Hop and he has been a frequent guests on many of ESPN’s talk shows. But money always talks louder and Fox Sports has cut a check for him to be the intro voice for Bayless’ new show featuring the equally boisterous Shannon Sharpe.

On the track Weezy can be heard rapping about going face-t0-face and embracing debate spitting bars like “I don’t make mistakes, I just make my case.” Light work for the one-time “best rapper alive.”

In case you’re wondering, Birdman, the man Lil Wayne is currently suing, is going to get paid off of this too. “No Mercy” will be released as a single on Cash Money Records according to Uproxx Music.

Listen to the track below and watch Weezy explain the record after the jump.

