Lil Wayne Says He Feels “Defeated,” Hints At Retirement

Lil Wayne took to Twitter very early Saturday morning to voice his current frustrations and feelings about his career.

The one-time “best rapper alive since the best rapper retired” seems to be considering hanging up his Trunkfit jersey. Wayne let off a series of tweets insisting that he was done with rap.

I AM NOW DEFENSELESS AND mentally DEFEATED & I leave gracefully and thankful I luh my fanz but I'm dun — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 3, 2016

Who can blame him. For last year and some change, Wayne has spent much of his time and energy in a nasty court battle where he is suing both Cash Money and Universal Records for money owed to him. He has yet to get one red cent with the lawsuits seeming to get more difficult everyday. On top of that, he has not be able to release his Carter V album and has been keeping his name relevant by releasing mixtapes doing work arounds like the Collegrove project with 2 Chainz.

Wayne’s fans responded by showering him with support. While he was thankful, Wayne returned stressing that he wasn’t looking for any sympathy.

ain't lookin for sympathy, just serenity — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 3, 2016

Friend and supporter Rick Ross has been vocal about how Birdman has been treating Cash Money’s biggest star in the past. He chimed in on Weezy’s tweets, seeming offering a deal with his MMG.

get Birdman on the phone. https://t.co/pYr0WIeaYY — Yung Rénzél 🏁 (@RickRoss) September 3, 2016

Earlier this morning, Wayne jumped back on Twitter to reassure everyone that he was doing just fine.

I'm good y'all don't trip — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 3, 2016

