Earl Sweatshirt “Death Whistles,” Travi$ Scott ft. Lil Uzi Ver “RaRa,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.6.16

Over the course of two hours, Earl Sweatshirt and producer Knxwledge (Kendrick Lamar “Momma,” SiR “In the Sky”) spun a myriad of deep cuts on their monthly RBMA Radio show, Stay Inside. Saving the best for last, the Los Angeles rapper used the platform to premiere an unreleased record titled “Death Whistles,” produced by King Krule.

Stream the tune below in Wired Tracks, where you’ll also find the full record of Stay Inside, episode 3, as well as heaters from Travi$ Scott, Nipsey Hussle, and more.

Photo: YouTube

Travi$ Scott ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “RaRa”

Felix Snow ft. Young Thug – “Turn Up”

Nipsey Hussle – “Foundations of a Man”

Curren$y – “Big Racks (Freestyle)”

DJ Infamous ft. Jeezy, Ludacris & Yo Gotti – “Run The Check Up”

G Herbo – “Ain’t Nothing To Me”

Chevy Woods ft. Rich The Kid – “Bank of America”

Michael Christmas – “Crash Bandicoot”

Dej Loaf – “Snakes”

Kid Ink – “Die In It”

24hrs – 12:AM