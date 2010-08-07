Jay-Z To Release Book Of Memoirs Entitled “Decoded”

Jay-Z will be releasing his first book entitled Decoded on November 16th. According to Rolling Stone, Decoded mixes first-person memoirs with detailed discussions of his most famous and provocative lyrics.

Jigga collaborated with former The Source Magazine editor Dream Hampton on the script which includes interviews with Jay, his family and friends.

The 336 page book will discuss Jay-Z’s early life in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects, his stint as a drug dealer as well as his Hip-Hop success.

Decoded will also include illustrations and detailed explanations of many of his lyrics.

“It’s too much. For the book, I was interviewed, people close to me were interviewed. So I was learning a lot of things I didn’t know as a child,” Jay told Rolling Stone in the June issue. “It’s not anything i haven’t said in the past, in songs. It’s just more detailed. A song is three minutes long. A book doesn’t have to rhyme, and it has no time limit, so you can say exactly how everything went.”

Jay was also scheduled to release another book in 2003 around the time he dropped The Black Album. The Black Book Jay pulled the plug on because it allegedly contained a lot of personal things he wasn’t ready to release to the world.