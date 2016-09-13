Lil Wayne Confirms Retirement, Will Leave Cash Money After Lawsuit Is Settled [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne appeared on his friend Skip Bayless’ new FS1 sports talk show Undisputed, and spoke on his “retirement” tweets. He revealed the obvious, it’s about what’s going on between him, Birdman and Cash Money.

If the “f*ck Cash Money” chants he’s been leading at his concerts weren’t evidence enough, Lil Wayne isn’t on the best terms with his recording home right now. He’s also in the middle of a nasty court battle where he’s trying get $51 million he says he’s owed.

So when he tweeted that he felt “defeated” and was retiring from rap, most people understood, even if they didn’t want to believe it. Even fans like Kendrick Lamar are currently in denial.

But Weezy is absolutely confirming that his retirement is real. He also went on to say that even if and after he squares away his business issues with Cash Money, he plans on moving on from the label.

Well, actually, co-host Shannon Sharpe inferred those things and Weezy didn’t deny them.

