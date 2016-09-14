Birdman Says Lil Wayne Is Holding Tha Carter V Hostage

Birdman vs. Lil Wayne is heating up. After the racism evading Tunechi told Skip Bayless he will no longer work with his daddy, word is Baby says he doesn’t even have the album at the center of the struggle, Tha Carter V.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected to Birdman tell TMZ … Wayne’s threat to retire isn’t sitting well with the Cash Money honcho, who says the narrative he’s holding the now-mythical album hostage … is total BS. We’re told Weezy has the physical recording, and refuses to fork it over — so Birdman feels like his hands are tied. For Wayne’s part, we’re told he’d be happy to give up ‘Carter V’ … AFTER they work out the money. Translation: Cash first, music second. We’re also told Weezy will never leak it on the Internet because he ain’t giving it up for free.

Weezy is looking for at least a $10M payout before he hands over the album.

If Birdman is really sleeping on $1M in cash like he claims, it shouldn’t be a problem, right?

