Goodie Mob Announces New Reunion Concert

Atlanta hip-hop royalty is back, at least for one night. Fans of the legendary Goodie M.O.b will have one chance and one chance only to see Cee-Lo, Khujo Goodie, T-Mo Goodie and Big Gipp back in action. They recently announced plans for their “Remember Atlanta” concert which will also feature other un-named Dungeon family members. The concert will take place at the Masquerade in Atlanta on Saturday September 19, 2009. Doors for the event will open at 7:00 p.m. Goodie M.O.b veteran and Gnarls Barkley front-man, Cee-Lo, expressed his excitement for the performance saying:

“The Goodie M.O.b Reunion is something we have collectively talked about doing for a long time. The people have called for it, and with the state of the union the way it is, the time is right.”

Remember Atlanta? How could we forget?! Tickets for the “Remember Atlanta” concert go on sale Saturday, August 1 through Ticketmaster.

The ever eclectic Cee-Lo made recent headlines after lending his voice to the newly released “Spongebob’s Greatest Hits” album. The album was released through Sony Entertainment and Nickelodeon on July 14th and features his remix to the “Spongebob Squarepants” theme song. The album features 17 tracks of original music from the show and a track from singer, P!nk.

Cee-Lo, Khujo T-Mo and Bigg Gipp are also in the lab cooking up new music for their fans