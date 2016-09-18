Kanye West Finally Joins Instagram

Kanye West seemed to be one of the few major celebrity holdovers to not have an Instagram page, despite his wife Kim Kardashian West dominating views on the social media network. It appears that the Chicago super-producer and designer is ready to at least attempt to take some of his better half’s limelight after signing up for Instagram.

Mr. West toyed with the idea of Instagram earlier this year according to an Entertainment Weekly report, but it appeared he would never give in to the idea despite how visual of an artist he is. The pressure of it all must have finally become far too much to bear when West joined the network Saturday and posted his first photo early Sunday (Sept. 18) morning.

In just one day, West has over 477,000 followers and counting. While there’s just one lone photo, which we’ve shared below, expect to see far more in the way of photos, video and visuals on the account in the days to come. That is until West decides to pull the plug.

Photo: Instagram