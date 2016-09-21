Kanye West On Kid Cudi: “The Most Influential Artist Of The Past Ten Years” [VIDEO]

Kanye West has changed his tone towards his former mentee and G.O.O.D. Music soldier turned critic Kid Cudi.

Last week West blasted Cudi for remarks that he made questioning his songwriting ability. On an epic twitter rant Cudi called out both Kanye and Drake for having “30 people write songs for them.”

Drake responded by clowning Cudi saying that he needs to stop getting high and talking on Twitter. Kanye followed suit by saying he felt “disrespected” and that he birthed Cudi.

It seems as if Yeezy has had a moment to calm down and reassess the situation. On the Houston leg of his Saint Pablo tour, Kanye took a moment to celebrate Cudi and his contributions.

“I just wanna take this time out to say Kid Cudi is my brother and I hope he’s doing well,” says Kanye. “He’s the most influential artist of the past ten years.”

Kanye’s statement does hold at least a little weight. Cudi’s influence can be heard all over ‘Ye’s 808s & Heartbreak album. Artists ranging from Travis Scott to Chance The Rapper cite Cudi as a major influence on their music as well.

Check out video of Kanye showing Cudi love below.