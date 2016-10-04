The Nike Mag Is Back, How To Get A Pair [Photos]

The Nike Mag, made popular by Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly character in Back To The Future, Part 2, is back. Once again, getting a pair will require a donation and the luck of the draw.

Today (Oct. 4), Nike and The Michael J. Fox Foundation announced the release of the 2016 Nike Mag, which will be limited to just 89 pairs, in the world.

While a version dropped in 2011—which quickly sold out via auction, raising almost $10M for the charity (which seeks a cure for Parkinson’s Disease) in the process—the 2016 go around will actually feature the self-lacing system seen in the film brought to real life.

As for getting your hands on a pair:

The majority of these will be available to residents of the United States and Canada through a digital draw process. Entrance to The Draw is via nike.com/mag or via the Nike+ App, with each entry granting equal opportunity to win a pair of the Nike Mag. Tickets are $10 donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation. There is no limit to the amount of tickets that can be obtained per individual — the more tickets, the greater chance of winning. The Draw will begin on October 4, 2016 and end October 11, 2016. Winners will be notified October 17, 2016. One pair of the Nike Mag will also be auctioned live in three places: Hong Kong on October 11, 2016; London on October 14 and 17; and in New York on November 12 at The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s benefit gala, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s.”

Best of luck.

Check out detailed images of the Nike Mag 2016 below and on the following pages.

Photos: Nike

