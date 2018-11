The K.R.I.T. in Big. K.R.I.T. stands for King Remembered In Time and he left a hell of an impression at the 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards. The Mississippi rapper performed a spoken word piece that will leave your jaw on the floor, and proud if you’re riding with Black Lives Matter.

K.R.I.T. came out dressed like a cop and kicked a poem admonishing police brutality that resulted in a standing ovation.

Watch it below.

