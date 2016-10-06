Zeds Dead ft. Pusha T & Rivers Cuomo “Too Young,” Lil Yachty ft. Gucci Man “Bentley Coupe,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.6.16

Exuberant details of a day in the life of a dope dealer are nowhere to be found on Zeds Dead’s new track featuring Pusha T and Rivera Cuomo.

Titled “Too Young,” the tune is equal parts buttery smooth production, catchy chorus, and thoughtful verses from a more charming Pusha Ton, who details where a particular woman’s story takes a turn.

“Too Young” will appear on Zeds Dead’s upcoming project Northern Lights, which releases on October 14. Stream it in Wired Tracks below.

