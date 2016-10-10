Drake Announces ‘The Boy Meets World Tour’ Of Europe

Drake is heading overseas. ‘The Boy Meets World Tour’ will find the rapper hitting Europe through the first few months of 2017.

The tour kicks offs with two shows in Amsterdam on Jan. 22 and 23 and will hit cities like London (for five dates), Oslo, Stockholm and Berlin before wrapping up in Cologne on March 16.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting Friday, Oct. 14.

Drake and Future’s Summer Sixteen tours comes to an end this week with shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Prudential Center in Newark.

Photo: Instagram