Murder Inc (Jay Z, DMX, Ja Rule) Reunites Backstage At Beyoncé Show [Photos]

For the first time in almost 20 years, Murder Inc. reunited. No, we’re not talking about the record label, we’re talking about the revered rap group that never was but should’ve been.

In the mid-90’s Jay-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule teased Hip-Hop fans with the possibility of forming a “Big Three” super-group named Murder Inc.

Fans got a taste of what could’ve been when the trio released a few murderous cuts and showed that they had the kind of chemistry that would’ve rivaled anything Walter White could cook up.

Unfortunately the three were hitting their pinnacles at the time and enjoying immense individual success. And with that came egos the size of stretch Hummers.

DMX ended up throwing a few subliminals at Jay, Ja Rule called DMX a crackhead, and Jay-Z stood silent.

When it was all said and done, Hova went on to become a God in Hip-Hop while DMX struggled with his demons and Ja Rule ended up doing a bid on a gun charge.

But the past is history and today is a gift and the once Three Kings of New York reunited at Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour, coincidentally, backstage (anyone remember that rockumentary?).

While this doesn’t mean that they’ll be getting back in the studio and giving fans the album that we’ve always wanted, we sure as hell wouldn’t be opposed to them fulfilling a promise 20 years in the making. If DJ Khaled could help pull that off we’d have to start to referring to him as DJ Dreamweaver…

