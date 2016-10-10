Drake Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record With 13 American Music Awards Nominations

Drake‘s record-breaking 2016 is still going. The Canadian rapper just earned 13 American Music Awards, surpassing Michael Jackson’s 32-year old record.

Who would’ve thought that we would ever be mentioning Drake and Michael Jackson in the same sentence?

Thanks to the massive success of his VIEWS album, Drake is up for 13 American Music Awards. The record for the most nominations used to belong to MJ when he earned 11 for Thriller back in 1984.

Among the awards he’s up for are Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Rap Artist, Favorite Rap Song, Favorite R&B song, Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Album and Favorite Pop Album. He’s also in the Favorite Album category twice for VIEWS and his joint album with Future What A Time To Be Alive.

He’s pretty much up for every award he’s eligible for.

Continue reading to see the full list of nominees.

1 2Next page »