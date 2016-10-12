Listen To Kendrick Lamar On Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna Know” [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar has been keeping busy with features in 2016. His latest comes with Maroon 5.

Kendrick has been on cruise control since he dropped To Pimp A Butterfly last March. He’s obviously in no rush to drop a new album after releasing the instant classic, but he’s been staying sharp, having fun and collecting checks by dropping off frequent guest verses for everyone from Beyonce to Danny Brown.

On Maroon 5’s latest single “Don’t Wanna Know,” Kendrick ventures in to pop territory with a verse that translates into perhaps the most friendly way of saying “that p*ssy still mine.”

Last month we got a glimpse of Kendrick knocking out features in the studio, so there’s no telling how many more we should be expecting.

