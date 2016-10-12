Passenger Kicked Off United Airlines For Rocking Marvel’s Black Panther Hat And A$AP Rocky Shirt

An United Airlines passenger named Amanda Stevens claims they were kicked off their flight because their Black Panther hat and A$AP Rocky t-shirt scared the pilot.

Journalist Amanda Stevens is calling United Airlines racist after they refused to allow her to fly the friendly skies.

In a series of tweets, Stevens documented her ordeal that started with the pilot feeling “uncomfortable” with her wearing that infamous A$AP Rocky shirt with the American flag turned upside down. In case you forgot, this was the same shirt that was discontinued a while back after people said it made them feel uncomfortable as well. Stevens tweeted that the pilot confronted her about the shirt and asked that she take it off. Stevens tells iO9 that she has traveled in the shirt before, but wore it inside out, which she offered to do again.

Dear @united this shirt shouldn't make your pilot uncomfortable enough to warrant having me spoken to and told to take it off pic.twitter.com/AHNU3pZxLC — Amanda Stevens (@sagegnosis) October 12, 2016

