We Have A Jay Electronica Sighting, Listen To Him On Emeli Sandé’s Single “Garden” [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop’s boogeyman has appeared again. Jay Electronica drops a guest verse on Emeli Sandè’s new single “Garden.”

With no album in sight, Jay Elect continues to tide us over one verse at a time. This time he appears alongside his Roc Nation teammate Emeli Sande. “Garden” is the first single from her upcoming album Long Live The Angels.

Sandè says via statement:

“Garden” is one of my favorite songs from the album. It is an expression of freedom and passion, two important parts of life, which I hadn’t really explored until a few years ago. It was a great honor to work with the genius Jay Electronica and I’m very excited to introduce a very special talent, Áine Zion.

For what its worth, Jay comes correct as usual with a verse that takes us from “euphoria to torture.”

We’ve been treated to two Jay Electronica appearances this year, the other being on Chance The Rapper’s album. Is this a sign of more music to come? Let’s hope so.

Click here to listen or enjoy the video below.

Photo: WENN.com