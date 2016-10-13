Bryson Tiller “Let Me Explain,” Big K.R.I.T. “Free Agent,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.13.16

A year of touring followed the success of Bryson Tiller’s platinum selling debut project T R A P S O U L. Now it appears that the harmonic rhymesayer is ready unleash new material, the first track of which is titled “Let Me Explain.”

Produced by Phonix, the tune appears to be a freebie, released to whet fans appetites until Tiller debuts his next full-length offering. Stream “Let Me Explain” in Wired Tracks below, where listeners will also hear a charged up Big K.R.I.T. rhyme on “Free Agent.”

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Big K.R.I.T. – “Free Agent”

Emeli Sandé ft. Jay Electronica & Áine Zion – “Garden”

Tech N9ne ft. Logic & Joyner Lucas – “Sriracha”

L’Orange & Mr. Lif ft. Chester Watson – “Antique Gold”

GrandBuda – If It Happened To Me

Carmine – “A Cam’Ron Song”

Asaad – “Furniture Flow”