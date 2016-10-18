Drake Trolled By Cleveland Cavs’ DJ After Toronto Blue Jays MLB Struggles

Drake has shown unyielding support for sports teams from his hometown of Toronto but it appears that devotion might be feeling a little heavy these days. With the Cleveland Indians up 3-0 on the Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB’s American League Championship series, Cleveland Cavaliers house DJ Steph Floss has been playfully roasting the Canadian superstar on social media.

A quick look at Floss’ Instagram page reveals that throughout the series he’s been frying Drizzy with damning photos showing the rapper decked out in Indians gear. Granted, the images are old but the shots are well deserved given that Drake started the flame wars after the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals when it looked like the Cavaliers weren’t going to easily vanquish the Raptors but we all know how that ended.

Floss hopped back on the petty wagon and has been firing off images and memes, but Drake tried to hit back himself although it’s pretty clear that he’s not going to live this down unless the Blue Jays come back from an impossible deficit.

Peep out DJ Steph Floss cooking Drake over the Toronto Blue Jays struggling in the playoffs below and on the following pages.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »