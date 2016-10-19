CLOSE
Kanye West Adds 23 More Dates To Saint Pablo Tour, Final Show On New Year’s Eve

If you missed Kanye West‘s Saint Pablo tour, you are in luck. Yeezy has added more dates as well as some returning shows in select cities.

The tour with the floating stage had everyone from Travis Scott to Lebron James jumping around in the mosh pit below. In Atlanta a guy even tried to climb on the stage. 

Now, everyone who missed or wants to relive the experience will have a chance to. The new dates are also rainchecks for cities who saw their shows postponed when Kanye left the road to tend to his wife Kim Kardashian after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. The last show looks like it will be an epic one. He’s closing out the tour with back-to-back dates at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, with the final one being New Year’s Eve. Bringing in 2017 with Yeezy? That’s going to be crazy.

Check out the new dates below.

KANYE WEST – SAINT PABLO TOUR

November 17, 2016 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

November 19, 2016 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

November 22, 2016 – Fresno, CA – SaveMart Center

November 23, 2016 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

November 26, 2016 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

November 28, 2016 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

December 1, 2016 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

December 2, 2016 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

December 4, 2016 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

December 6, 2016 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

December 8, 2016 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

December 9, 2016 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

December 11, 2016 – Albany, NY – The Times Union Center

December 13, 2016 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (RESCHEDULED)

December 15, 2016 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

December 16, 2016 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

December 18, 2016 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

December 20, 2016 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

December 22, 2016 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills (RESCHEDULED)

December 27, 2016 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

December 28, 2016 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

December 30, 2016 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

December 31, 2016 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Photo: WENN.com

