Jay Z Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

While the Internet debates the state of Jay Z and Kanye West’s friendship, Hova is out here getting prestigious award nominations. Today (Oct. 20), it was announced that the Brooklyn rapper and mogul has been nominated for a spot in the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Coincidentally, the release of Reasonable Doubt in ’96 is why Jigga became eligible.

Reports USA Today:

Other performing songwriters up for the Class of 2017 include Madonna, George Michael, Cat Stevens, Jeff Lynne, Sly Stone, Gloria Estefan, Bryan Adams, Vince Gill , Bread’s David Gates and the songwriting teams that make up the bands Chicago and Kool & The Gang. Candidates are eligible after 20 years of writing music. This is the first year of eligibility for Jay Z, who issued his debut album Reasonable Doubt in 1996. Since then, he’s piled up writing credits under his birth name of Shawn Carter on hits including Hard Knock Life, Empire State of Mind and ’03 Bonnie & Clyde, his duet with Beyoncé.

Hey, what about “Hovi Baby,” “Politics As Usual” and “Ride Or Die,” though—can they get a mention? And let’s not forget the various “ghostwriting” credits, although he was usually credited.

Anyway, congrats to Jay Z. Put in a call to Kanye West and get that squared away, too.

Congratulations to JAY Z (@S_C_) for being nominated in to the 2017 @SongwritersHOF. pic.twitter.com/GNIBgLia5G — Roc Nation (@RocNation) October 20, 2016

