D.R.A.M. ft. Erykah Badu “Wifi,” Common ft. Bilal “Home” & More | Wired Tracks 10.20.16

At midnight, promising Virginia singer-rapper D.R.A.M. will deliver his debut album Big Baby D.R.A.M. But that didn’t stop him from liberating “Wifi,” his highly anticipated collaboration with Erykah Badu, a few hours early.

Expect the duo to sing with more soul than a sock with a hole as they trade heartfelt vocals over sultry production.

Pre-order D.R.A.M.’s Big Baby D.R.A.M. via iTunes. Stream “Wifi” in Wired Tracks below. There, listeners can also hear new songs from Common and Bilal, Isaiah Rashad and Goldlink, Joey Bada$$, and more.

Isaiah Rashad & Goldlink – “Untitled”

Common ft. Bilal – “Home”

Joey Bada$$ – “Front & Center”

A$AP Ferg ft. Future, A$AP Rocky, & Lil Uzi – “New Level (Remix)”

Daniel Caesar ft. Kali Uchis – “Get You/Japanese Denim”

Twista ft. Jeremih – “Next To You”

Tish Hyman ft. Stormzy – “Subway Art, Pt. 2”

Philthy Rich ft. Casey Veggies, Rockie Fresh & Fat Trel – “Money In The Trap”

Nick Hook ft. 24hrs – “Gucci’s”

Masego – “Blowin’ Off Some Steam On the Keytar”