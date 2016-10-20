D.R.A.M. ft. Erykah Badu “Wifi,” Common ft. Bilal “Home” & More | Wired Tracks 10.20.16

At midnight, promising Virginia singer-rapper D.R.A.M. will deliver his debut album Big Baby D.R.A.M. But that didn’t stop him from liberating “Wifi,” his highly anticipated collaboration with Erykah Badu, a few hours early.
Expect the duo to sing with more soul than a sock with a hole as they trade heartfelt vocals over sultry production.
Pre-order D.R.A.M.’s Big Baby D.R.A.M. via iTunes. Stream “Wifi” in Wired Tracks below. There, listeners can also hear new songs from Common and Bilal, Isaiah Rashad and Goldlink, Joey Bada$$, and more.
Photo: Instagram
