D.R.A.M. Big Baby D.R.A.M., Joe Budden Rage & The Machine, & More | Wired Tracks 10.21.16

From Virginia, with love, newcomer D.R.A.M. is one part a blast from the past and equal parts a foreshadowing of music’s future. Today he releases his debut album Big Baby D.R.A.M.

The 14-track project features the double-platinum selling single “Broccoli,” which features Lil Yachty. In addition, his new single “Cash Machine” and the previously released women-friendly tune “Cute.”

Guests are limited to Erykah Badu, who sings with D.R.A.M. duet-style on “WiFi,” and the Young Thug-assisted “Misunderstood.”

Stream Big Baby D.R.A.M. in Wired Tracks below.

