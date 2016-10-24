Run The Jewels “Talk To Me,” Common ft. Syd & Elena “Red Wine,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.24.16

New Run The Jewels? Don’t mind if we do.

“today is the 2 year anniversary of RTJ2. feels like a good day to…,” tweeted El-P, prefacing the proverbial bomb he would drop moments later. The track, titled “Talk To Me,” comes courtesy of Adult Swim Singles and also happens to be the first single from the upcoming RTJ album.

Stream Run The Jewels’ latest in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: YouTube

