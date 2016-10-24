CLOSE
Run The Jewels “Talk To Me,” Common ft. Syd & Elena “Red Wine,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.24.16

New Run The Jewels? Don’t mind if we do.

“today is the 2 year anniversary of RTJ2. feels like a good day to…,” tweeted El-P, prefacing the proverbial bomb he would drop moments later. The track, titled “Talk To Me,” comes courtesy of Adult Swim Singles and also happens to be the first single from the upcoming RTJ album.

Stream Run The Jewels’ latest in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: YouTube

Common ft. Syd & Elena – “Red Wine”

Pharrell Williams – “Runnin'”

Jeezy – “G-Wagon”

Nipsey Hussle – “County Jail”

Tory Lanez – “TIME”

Tory Lanez – “Look No Further”

DJ Absolut ft. Jadakiss – “Magic City”

B.o.B ft. T.I. & Ty Dolla $ign – “4 Lit”

Conway – Bullet EP

Chevy Woods – “I Got The Keys (Freestyle)”

https://soundcloud.com/preign/comeup

P Reign – “Come Up”

Madeintyo ft. Rich The Kid – “YSL”

https://soundcloud.com/aintuspenzo/spenzo-playing-games

Spenzo – “Playing Games”

p. reign , Run The Jewels , tory lanez , Ty Dolla $ign

