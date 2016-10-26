Jeezy “Goldmine,” Curren$y ft. Starlito “Told Me That,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.26.16

Another day, another new Jeezy song hits the Internets. This one is titled “Goldmine.”

Like yesterday’s release, “Bout That,” this tune will appear on Jeezy’s forthcoming Trap or Die 3 album. Fans can get the track via a free download after pre-ordering the project via iTunes.

Stream Jeezy’s latest in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: YouTube

—

Curren$y ft. Starlito – “Told Me That”

Tech N9ne ft. Brandoshis – “Choosin”

Saba ft. Joseph Chilliams – “Westside Bound 3”

Ace Hood – “My Blower (Freestyle)”

Blu & Union Analogtronics ft. DaM-FunK – “Don’t Trip”

Michael Christmas – “Free My Back”

Mickey Factz ft. Styles P – “Vs”

Sporting Life ft. Devonté Hynes & Wiki – “Nothing To Hide”

Supa Bwe – “Moon Goddess”