Jeezy “Goldmine,” Curren$y ft. Starlito “Told Me That,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.26.16

Another day, another new Jeezy song hits the Internets. This one is titled “Goldmine.”
Like yesterday’s release, “Bout That,” this tune will appear on Jeezy’s forthcoming Trap or Die 3 album. Fans can get the track via a free download after pre-ordering the project via iTunes.
Stream Jeezy’s latest in Wired Tracks below.
Photo: YouTube
