Watch Alex Trebek Rap Drake’s “Jumpman” Lyrics As Jeopardy! Clue [VIDEO]

Alex Trebek was up to something on Jeopardy! earlier this week. Watch him rap some Drake lyrics in only a way that he can.

Alex Trebek isn’t here for Nerdcore Hip-Hop, but he can get down with some Drake though.

The host was required to rap Drizzy lyrics from his hit with Future, “Jumpman.”

Oh, if only Trebek only knew what he was actually rapping about.

The contestant “George” got the answer right because everybody knows who Drake is, obviously. Plus, the song has been mocked on Saturday Night Live and featured in a Taylor Swift commercial.

Of course, Twitter loved it. Check out some reactions below.

