Run The Jewels Create New NSFW Halloween Song For Stephen Colbert [VIDEO]

Rap goblins Run The Jewels made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and came with a new Halloween song for the kiddies watching at home.

With all of the debauchery that goes down during Halloween, you’d think there was a fitting soundtrack for it. However, as Stephen Colbert points out, there are no good Halloween songs. But that changes now. Check out Run The Jewels invade the show with a hardcore jam that sure to satisfy the tricks looking for treats.

Shoutout to El-P for rapping about licking a “Hershey hole” on network television.

Photo: Screenshot

