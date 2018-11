Beyoncé and Jay Z got this Halloween thing down pat. The Hip-Hop couple had one of the best celebrity costumes by dressing a Black Barbie and Ken dolls.

Blue was on hand, too.

Also, Bey, Blue and Tina Knowles slayed as “Push It” era Salt-N-Pepa, with Jigga checking in with the Dwayne Wayne from A Different World glasses.

Peep the photos below and on the flip.

