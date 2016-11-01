Watch Big Sean Perform “Bounce Back” On The Tonight Show [VIDEO]

Big Sean kept his promise of dropping off new music on Halloween. Check him out performing “Bounce Back” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Big Sean started his day yesterday by dropping the personal track “No More Interviews” where he touched on everything from his relationship with former G.O.O.D. Music mate Kid Cudi to his ex-girlfriend writing tell-alls about him.

He ended the night by dropping another song called “Bounce Back” and performing it on The Tonight Show. On it, Sean talks about bouncing back from all the times he’s fell down and adages that “real winners” always bounce back.

Check it out below.

Photo: Mike Carson/Press Handout