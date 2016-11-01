The Good, Bad And WTF Of 2016 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween 2016 is over, but these images of your favorite celebrities playing dress up are forever.

The beautiful thing about celebrities is that they can give you something to aspire to be, or they can prove that they are just like you, or worst.

Here are some photos of you favorite famous people looking good and looking like fools this Halloween.

The Good

Beyoncè

While some of your cousins were out here being Beyoncè for Halloween, Queen Bey was making her own fun. Check her out below being a member of Salt-N-Pepa with her mother Tina Knowles and daughter Blue Ivy, and then killing again as a Black Barbie and Ken with her husband Jay Z.

