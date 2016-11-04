Common Drops Black America Again Album [LISTEN]

As promised, Common delivers his new album, Black America Again. The Chicago MC delivers 15 tracks (more like 12 because…interludes) of righteous bars and beats.

There is plenty of Bilal on the album (not a bad thing, at all) with appearances from BJ The Chicago Kid, Stevie Wonder, Marsha Ambrosius, John Legend and more.

Don’t sleep on this album then talk out the side of your neck about a lack of substance in Hip-Hop.

Take a guilt-free listen to Black America Again below. Get you a copy on iTunes right here.

Photo: WENN.com