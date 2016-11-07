Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Checks T.I. Over Comments About Dad

Reginae Carter has inserted herself into the simmering pot of beef between her father, Lil Wayne, and Atlanta OG, T.I. The 17-year-old Carter checked Tip by way of a reply to an Instagram post, essentially stating that he could have handled the situation with her dad via private channels.

The situation began when T.I. posted to Instagram yesterday video of Lil Wayne’s now-infamous appearance on Deadline last week and checked his once close friend about his actions. While T.I.’s intentions seemed to come from a sincere space, Reginae Carter took offense to the fact the situation was open to anyone on social media to view.

As evidenced above, Carter was ready to ride for her daddy and T.I. kept it one million by not responding but Twitter had plenty to say about her response. We’ve collected some of the chatter below and on the following pages.

Was Reginae Carter within her rights to check T.I. over talking about her dad? Sound off in the comments below.

