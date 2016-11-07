GoldLink “See I Miss Pt. 2,” French Montana Mac & Cheese 4, & More | Wired Tracks 11.7.16

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of his And After That, We Didn’t Talk LP, GoldLink delivers a sequel to “See I Miss,” featuring songstress Marsha Ambrosius.
Stream the soulful tune in Wired Tracks in Wired Tracks below. There, listeners will also find French Montana’s Mac & Cheese 4 mixtape, Madeintyo’s “Skateboard P (Remix),” featuring Big Sean, and more.
—
Photo: Instagram
—
French Montana – Mac & Cheese 4
Peewee Longway – Longway Sinatra
MadeinTYO ft. Big Sean – “Skateboard P (Remix)”
OG Maco – For Scott
KAMI – “Foundation”
Trinidad James ft. Moeazy – “Black iPhone Flex”
Z-Ro – “Skrewed Up”
Snow Tha Product – “7 Days”
A$AP TyY – “Trump”
