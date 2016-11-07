CLOSE
GoldLink “See I Miss Pt. 2,” French Montana Mac & Cheese 4, & More | Wired Tracks 11.7.16

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of his And After That, We Didn’t Talk LP, GoldLink delivers a sequel to “See I Miss,” featuring songstress Marsha Ambrosius.

Stream the soulful tune in Wired Tracks in Wired Tracks below. There, listeners will also find French Montana’s Mac & Cheese 4 mixtape, Madeintyo’s “Skateboard P (Remix),” featuring Big Sean, and more.

Photo: Instagram

French Montana – Mac & Cheese 4

Peewee Longway – Longway Sinatra

MadeinTYO ft. Big Sean – “Skateboard P (Remix)”

OG Maco – For Scott

KAMI – “Foundation”

Trinidad James ft. Moeazy – “Black iPhone Flex”

Z-Ro – “Skrewed Up”

Snow Tha Product – “7 Days”

A$AP TyY – “Trump”

