Shaquille O’Neal & Kendrick Lamar Get Together For Comedic Hijinx In New Commercial

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 23: Behind The Scenes: Shaquille O'Neal And Kendrick Lamar Shop Small With American Express In Los Angeles on October 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for American Express)

Shaquille O’Neal’s been out of the NBA for five years now but his presence on television still looms as large as ever. This time the future Hall of Famer is joined by Hip-Hop fan favorite rapper, Kendrick Lamar, in a commercial for the new American Express “Shop Small” campaign.

The comedic clip finds the two men shopping at the L.A. boutique shop Soaptopia where they sniff and goof around with bars of soap. The clip is part of online video series AmEx is producing that features Shaq and his celeb buddies supporting local small business (and bigs up its Shop Small® for 2X Rewards offer).

Check out the first episode below and enjoy Kendrick’s best impression of Shaquille O’Neal at the foul line.

Check out more behind the scenes photos on the following pages.

Photo: Charley Gallay, Getty Images for American Express

