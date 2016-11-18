Rick Ross, Gucci Mane And 2 Chainz Talk Group Economics On “Buy Back The Block” [STREAM]

Rick Ross wants to see you flourish and invest in your community.

Rick Ross has been talking about getting money for a long time, but it wasn’t until recently that he started advising people on what to do with it in a real way. With “Buy Back The Block” Rawse gets on some Dr. Claude Anderson ish and motivates his listeners to buy up the hood instead of get out of it. 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane join him dropping jewels and ambitions.

Who would’ve thought that we have a Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane song talking about investing in their communities and living a healthy lifestyle?

For real, this is the music people need to be hearing right now. Protest songs are always welcome in times like these, and so are joints about unity. But right now, people in our community need hear tactical strategies on wax to survive the next four years and beyond.

If this is a sample of what to expect from Ross’ Epic Records debut, we’re excited for it.