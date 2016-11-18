New YEEZY Boost 350’s Releasing Next Week [Photos]

This coming November 23, adidas Originals will be releasing some brand new colorways of the massively popular YEEZY Boost 350’s and hypebeasts are already growling in anticipation of the coming line battles.

All three releases will be black with the only difference being in their stripes which will be red, copper, and green respectively. Either way expect fans to gobble these up like they did all the previous releases.

On a related note, Kanye recently pledged his allegiance to Trump’s America at his latest concert stop so it’ll be interesting to see if his newfound loyalty to President P***y Grabber will alienate the millions of Americans who’ve expressed their disdain for Donald Trump and all Trump-related things.

Should sneakerheads turn their back on Kanye for his political views, there’s always this guy’s movement to back any unwanted YEEZY Boosts.

Check out the pics of the three colorways and let us know if you’ll still be supporting these once they release next week.

Photos: Sneakernews.com

