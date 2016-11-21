Snoop Dogg On Kanye West: “That N*gga Crazy” [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg, just like so many of you, was not feeling Kanye West’s latest rant.

Kanye West‘s rant at the Sacramento leg of his Saint Pablo tour was met with boos in person and online. Among those hecklers was Snoop Dogg. The always outspoken elder statesman caught wind of Kanye going off on everybody from DJ Khaled to Drake to Beyonce to Jay Z. Snoop was not amused.

As we should all know by now, Snoop doesn’t have a problem voicing his views about fellow celebrities on social media and Kanye is no exception.

In a series of Instagram posts Snoop Dogg offered his commentary on Kanye’s ranting.

Snoop says:

“This nigga onstage, this nigga crazier than the sh*t I got on my head. That n*gga crazy. I can’t believe he still talking. He picked the wrong night to vent like that. Them Sacramento n*ggas ain’t feeling that shit. He shoulda had a bunch of weird motherf*ckers like you when he was talking that weird *ss sh*t. That’s just my thought. I smoke weed. Weed don’t make you do that. What the f*ck is he on?”

“What the f*ck is he on” is a question people have been asking about Kanye since 2007 when his mother Donda West passed away, and again in 2009 when he interrupted Taylor Swift’s MTV Video Music Awards speech. Check out more of Snoop’s reaction after the jump.

1 2 3Next page »