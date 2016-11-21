Of Course Drake Works Out and Dances To Taylor Swift [VIDEO]

What music do you think Drake is playing when he’s working out? If you answered Taylor Swift, you’re right.

That’s the concept of a new Apple Music spot starring the 6 God. In fact, Drizzy got his full karaoke on, singing Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

Consider this the answer to that Taylor Swift “Jumpman” Apple Music commercial.

Does this pretty much guarantee that Drake is indeed going to contribute an R&B and Hip-Hop sound to Swift’s new album? Who asked for this? No shots.

Photo: screen cap