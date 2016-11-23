Gucci Mane Proposes To Keyshia Ka’oir At Atlanta Hawks Game [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane proposes to his girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir in true Gucci Mane fashion, at an Atlanta Hawks game.

Gucci Mane was the special guest performer at the Atlanta Hawks’ Tuesday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The East Atlanta Santa rocked the crowd at halftime, giving fans a show to make them forget about the beatdown the hometown team was receiving. But the biggest highlight of the game came later when Gucci popped the question to his girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir during the “Kiss Cam” portion of the night.

Ka’oir held Gucci down during his prison stint and it appears that her loyalty is paying off for her. Granted, Gucci didn’t get on one knee, but judging from the size of the rock and the way he did it, Ka’oir probably isn’t tripping.

It was the only win of the night though, the Hawks lost the game. Check out some more photos and footage of the event after the jump. Congrats to the new soon-to-be married couple aka “The Wopsters.”

